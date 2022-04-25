Gov urges artistes to achieve pinnacle

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Governor BD Mishra urged the artistes of the state to avoid becoming complacent and strive to achieve the pinnacle in their respective fields.

Addressing the 18th foundation day of the Arunachal Artistes’ Forum (AAF) at the DK Convention Hall here on Sunday, Mishra suggested to the artistes to stay connected to their roots and places of birth, wherever they live and work.

Stating that “our folksongs have been an important medium for continued existence of our local dialects,” the governor urged the artistes and the people to work towards preserving and promoting the folksongs, dances and dramas of the state.

He also suggested to the artistes that “they should resolve, adopt and promote every year minimum one person in their field of achievement.”

Earlier, the governor presented the lifetime achievement awards to Nyishi Elite Society president Bengia Tolum and Moge Doji. In Doji’s absence, AAF chairman Takam Dado Tallom received the award on his behalf.

Mishra also felicitated legendary and senior artistes, including Guni Pertin, Jomnya Siram, Nakeng Perme, and late minister Tadar Tang, whose award was received by his wife Tadar Yadir, former minister Thajom Aboh, whose award was received by his daughter, Biki Pera Tok, Gyati Anda, Nabam Tati, Pebi Ado Bamang, Chief Information Commissioner Rinchin Dorjee, Rokom Bado, Sokhep Kri, Takio Soki and Toko Yalam Gem.

The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra presented the ‘appreciation award’ in the film category to filmmakers DK Thungon, Hage D Apa, Nabam Sonil and Topun Rimo. She also felicitated budding artiste John Paling.

The AAF chairman and artiste Taba Yal Nabam also spoke.

Folkdances depicting the cultural richness of Arunachal were presented on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)