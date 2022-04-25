Sona advocates value-based education

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Sunday said that education is the only tool to bring positive changes in the society.

The speaker called for imparting value-based education to the younger generations, saying that “education without value is meaningless.”

Sona was addressing a conference of the Tagin Welfare Society Capital Complex (TWSCC).

Sharing his views on “the roles of community-based organisations for a peaceful coexistence and social reforms,” the speaker urged the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) and the TWS to “come forward and play a proactive role in promoting pan-Arunachal identity for peaceful and harmonious growth of the state.”

Sona lauded the Tagin community for making tremendous progress in the field of education and producing a large number of human resources for the state. “Others can learn from them,” he said.

Stating that the Tagin community, being one of the largest, is contributing immensely to the socioeconomic development of the state, the speaker commended the TCS and the TWS for bringing positive changes in the society.

On the request placed earlier by the MLAs of Upper Subansiri district regarding “taking up the strategic Tato-Taliha road at the highest level for its early construction,” Sona suggested holding a meeting to chalk out ways for the purpose.

Among others, MLAs Nyato Dukam, Taniya Soki and Rode Bui, and TCS president Larji Rigia (Dukam) were present. (Speaker’s PR Cell)