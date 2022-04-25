Peddlers arrested, suspected drug recovered

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 24 Apr: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Roing police conducted raids in two different locations on Saturday, and arrested two drug peddlers with suspected heroin, syringes and other substances, besides cash.

The police informed that the ADS, led by DSP Ringu Ngupok, conducted raids in Meka (Roing) and Lathao (Namsai) on the basis of specific input.

Approximately 6.79 grams of suspected heroin in seven plastic containers, along with three syringes, a lighter, Rs 43,490, and cigarettes were recovered during the raids.

A case under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is on.