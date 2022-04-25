House reduced to ashes

PASIGHAT, 24 Apr: A six-room SPT house of one Kindi Modi was reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred in Napit village near here in East Siang district at around 11:50 pm on Saturday.

The fire devoured household assets worth lakhs of rupees before a fire tender doused the flames. No injury or loss of life was reported.

According to Modi, the fire was caused by electrical short-circuit.

“Fire brigade reached the spot and doused the blaze with the help of locals,” he said, and claimed that, along with domestic belongings, a cash amount of Rs 1,10,000 and traditional ornaments worth more than Rs 4 lakhs were lost in the fire.

DDMO (in-charge) N Tayeng visited the village on Sunday morning to assess the losses. (DIPRO)