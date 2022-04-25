Traffic advisory issued

ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration has issued a traffic advisory diverting heavy motor vehicles to move via the Harmutty-Gumto-Yupia road and the Bage Tinali-Doimukh-Gumto road, in view of the ongoing repair work on the Nowbhanga bridge in Dobam village.

Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the people to refrain from building houses near rivers, streams and low-lying areas, and to stop illegal earth-cutting.

It also urged the people residing in places vulnerable to flashfloods and landslides to move to safer places.

The administration has released toll-free numbers (1077, 878-7336331, and 9436415828) for the citizens to contact the district emergency operating centre in case of any eventuality.

Other contact numbers of the administrative officers concerned are 9402698322 for Itanagar, 8414861239 for Naharlagun, and 7005826115 for Banderdewa.

The ICR has been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days, triggering landslides and flashfloods in a few locations. (DIPRO)