APSCS&T felicitated for significant contribution

NEW DELHI, 25 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) was felicitated by union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh, in the presence of union MoS for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Monday, during the 52nd foundation day celebration of the Housing & Urban Development Corporation.

The council was felicitated in recognition of its significant contribution in the field of core infrastructures for hills/northeastern region.

The award was received by APSCS&T Chairman Bamang Mangha and Director Chau Dhanya Mungyak on behalf of the state government.

“The award was given for taking up infrastructures development in Arunachal Pradesh for setting up of centre of excellence for science, technology, innovation and research hub, which will serve the state for nurturing startups and entrepreneurship development,” Mangha said.