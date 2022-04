ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: Governor BD Mishra has mourned the demise of former governor of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, K Sankaranarayanan, and, on behalf of the state and the Raj Bhavan, conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Late K Sankaranarayan was the governor of Arunachal from 7-14 April, 2007, and from 4 September, 2007 to 26 January, 2008. (Raj Bhavan)