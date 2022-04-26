APWWS donates relief materials

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The Yingkiong unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) handed over immediate relief materials to the Upper Siang district administration, to be distributed among the victims of the recent fire accident that occurred in Yingkiong.

Edible items, clothing, sanitary napkins, toiletries and other essential items were

handed over to the district administration by an APWWS team led by its president Oma Pertin and general secretary Dr Mity Jopir Apang.

Meanwhile, all the branches of the APWWS are seeking monetary aid from the citizens in Yingkiong, Tuting, Jengging, Mariyang and Geku for the Yingkiong fire victims.

The collected amount will be handed over to the district administration.