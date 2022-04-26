Villagers construct indigenous museum

PANGIN, 25 Apr: In a first-of-its-kind undertaking in the state, the people of Komsing village in Siang district voluntarily constructed a cost-effective museum, using locally available resources.

The traditional museum of the Adi tribe of Siang district has been named Misum-Miyang Kumsung, and it is open for visitors.

The museum is located in the area where British political officer Noel Williamson was assassinated during the Anglo-Abor war of 1911-12 by a team of Adi warriors.

The museum will be controlled by a committee nominated by the village, and the income generated from it shall be used for its maintenance, while some amount will be given to the poor and needy community members to purchase medicines.

The museum is decorated with cultural and traditional items like handlooms and handicrafts, antique utensils and hunting tools, besides relevant artefacts of war, agriculture, history, etc, which may interest scholars, researchers and tourists.

The Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) lauded the man behind the museum, Prof Uttaran Dutta, an associate professor at the School of Human Communication of Arizona State University, USA, “for his gift to the society.”

Lauding Prof Dutta’s efforts, NBK president TK Kopak said, “Prof Uttaran Dutta’s innovative work for establishing the indigenous museum in a rural area is a part of sustainable development and it will surely increase the tourist footfall in the area.”