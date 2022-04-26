APCTA unit donates fund for Yingkiong fire victims

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The JNC unit of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers Association (APCTA) donated Rs 65,000 for the victims of the fire accident that had occurred in the market area of Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong on 21 April, gutting down 33 shops and houses.

Members of the APCTA unit, led by APCTA (central) president Narmi Darang, handed over the amount to DC (in-charge) Dochora Lama on Monday.

The amount was collected through donations made by the teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in East Siang HQ Pasighat.