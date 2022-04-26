CM launches Vidya Vistar scheme

TAWANG, 25 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday launched the Vidya Vistar scheme of the prestigious Hindu College, New Delhi, through which it will partner with three colleges in the Northeast, including the Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC) here.

The other two colleges to be included in the partnership programme are the North Kamrup College in Guwahati (Assam) and the Nar Bahadur Bhandari College in Tadong (Sikkim).

Attending the launch programme virtually, Khandu said: “The Vidya Vistar initiative of Delhi University will open channels of communication and exchange among academic institutions, which has tremendous potential to improve outcomes. Best part is that affluent colleges like the Hindu College will be mentoring colleges in remote areas.”

As the Vidya Vistar scheme is based on the principle of mutual respect, cooperation and sharing between two academic institutions, Khandu expressed optimism that the DKGC and the other two colleges would benefit from the pool of resources, knowledge and expertise of Hindu College, which is one of the top ranking colleges in the country.

Khandu expressed hope that, through this venture, Hindu College’s expertise in the field of sciences, humanities and arts, its resources in library and several other academic activities, facilities such as participation in workshops, and short-term value-added courses will be made available to the colleges.

As augmenting the capacity of the faculty members is one of the primary steps for enhancing the academic capital of an educational institution, the CM suggested that the faculty members of the colleges be given professional training and exposure to enhance their capabilities through online as well as offline endeavours.

“I call upon the authorities and faculty members of the Dorjee Khandu Government College to make optimal use of this opportunity, so that our students, who are the future of our state and the country, benefit the most and add quality to the pool of human resource of the country,” Khandu added. (CM’s PR Cell)