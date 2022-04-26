RGU workshop on soft skill development

RONO HILLS, 25 Apr: Around 120 participants attended a two-day national workshop on soft skill development, organised by the placement cell & career counselling cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here from 20 to 21 April.

Inaugurated by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, the workshop covered five major aspects of soft skills: resume building, interview technique, personality development, communication skill, and stress management.

“The hard skills that we acquire in the form of degrees, percentage of marks are meaningless until and unless we acquire soft skills in our education in the form of communication skills, personality development, creativity, etc,” RGU Pro-VC A Mitra said.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, RGU Placement Cell In-charge Prof Tasi Kaye, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, and career counselling cell coordinator Prof Boa Reena Tok were also present.