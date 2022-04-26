DC constitutes committee to resolve water supply issue in Seppa

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 25 Apr: East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla on Monday constituted a five-member committee to resolve the water supply issue in Seppa township.

The committee is headed by the DC as its chairman, and includes local MLA Tapuk Taku, ZPC Doba Lamnio, and the All Seppa Town Colonies Welfare Association president as members, and the district planning officer as member secretary, respectively.

The committee has been asked to ensure that the Seppa PHE department completes the laying of pipes “for connecting the intake point of Kuchi Nallah with the reservoir as per the provisions of Section 8 of the Arunachal Pradesh Water Supply Act, 2015.”

The DC said that the Seppa PHED division EE “shall ensure that such works shall be carried out with least inconvenience to the public and within a reasonable time.

“No compensation shall be paid to any person, except for damages directly occasioned by the carrying out of such operations. Any person obstructing the work for want of compensation or any other reason shall be prosecuted under relevant sections of the law,” the DC added.

The committee has been constituted following a mass consultative meeting held at the Nyokum Lapang here over the clean water supply issue in Seppa raised by activist Sol Dodum.