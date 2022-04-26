Techi to lead Indian contingent at IWF jr world c’ship

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: Indian Weightlifting Federation vice president Abraham K Techi will lead the Indian contingent at the 2022 IWF Junior World Championship to be held in Heraklion, Greece, from 1 to 10 May.

India has selected eight lifters and four coaches for the championship. The athletes are Madhavan Thirumurugan, Muna Nayak, Anjali Patel, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Harshada Sharad Garud, Martina Devi Maibam, Shrabani Das and Rithika Venkatesan.

The team is scheduled to leave for Greece on 29 April.

Techi, who is also the president of the Arunachal Weightlifting Association, had earlier led the Indian weightlifting contingents at the World Junior Weightlifting Championships in Malaysia in 2011, the IWF Junior World Championship in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2015, the IWF World Championship in the USA in 2017, the Asian Youth Olympic qualification (boys and girls), the 17th Asian Junior Women and the 24th Asian Junior Men’s Weightlifting Championship in Uzbekistan in 2010, and the Jakarta Palembang Asian Games in 2018.