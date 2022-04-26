Govt will help every tribe preserve their culture: Tedir

Moh-Mol celebration

[ Pisi Zauing ]

KHARSANG, 25 Apr: “The state government led by Pema Khandu is committed to help every tribe in the state to preserve their culture, tradition and language, and that’s the sole reason why the department of indigenous affairs has been created and Rs 5 crores allocated to every district for the cause,” said Education Minister Taba Tedir here in Changlang district on Monday during the Moh-Mol festival celebration of the Tangsa tribe.

Attending the celebration, Tedir said, “The Tangsa tribe has many sub-tribes. You follow different religions but you have come under a single platform to preserve and protect your culture. You have created a common script acceptable to all sub-tribes. You have set an example. You deserve appreciations and salutations.”

Namsai MLA Chow Zingnu Namchoom conveyed the chief minister’s message for a happy and prosperous Moh-Mol to the Tangsa community.

Reiterating the state government’s pursuit to check drug peddling and abuse, Namchoom said that “the growing

menace has led to detection of hepatitis and HIV cases” in his constituency, and that the youths are the most vulnerable section.

He said that the state government is committed to protect the youths from the drug menace, and called upon women organisations to contribute in the fight against drugs.

Earlier in the morning, Tedir visited the government higher secondary schools in Miao and Kharsang, and took stock of the schools’ “infrastructure and other grievances.”

Traditional folkdances were presented by troupes of different sub-tribes, such as Mossang, Jugli, Ronrang, Tikhak, Longchang, and Muklom.