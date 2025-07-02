RGU receives ambulance from Iconic Mahindra Automobiles

RONO HILLS, 1 Jul: In a significant boost to its campus healthcare infrastructure, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here received an ambulance from Iconic Mahindra Automobiles, Lekhi, on Monday.

This vehicle will enhance emergency response and patient transportation services from the university’shealth centre. The previous ambulance had been procured in August 2018, highlighting the significance of this much-needed upgrade to the university’s medical fleet.

The ambulance was received by the RGU finance officer (i/c), along with the university’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Akin.

The new ambulance is an important step in strengthening essential healthcare support for students, faculty members, and the university community.

“This addition to our fleet is a timely and essential step towards ensuring prompt medical care and transportation, especially during emergencies,” said the finance officer (i/c).

“We are grateful to Iconic Mahindra Automobiles for their support.”

The ambulance is equipped to serve both on-campus emergencies and referrals to external hospitals, reinforcing RGU’s commitment to accessible and responsive healthcare.