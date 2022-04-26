Health awareness camp held

BENE, 25 Apr: More than a hundred people benefitted from a health awareness camp organised at Bene village in West Siang district by the Aalo Town Peoples Welfare and Development Society and the health department on 23 April.

During the camp, which was sponsored by the Kong Kong Lige Loyi Foundation (KKLLF), former minister Kento Ete said that the camp was aimed at creating awareness regarding heart attack, diabetes, brain stroke, and blood pressure.

KKLLF managing trustee Doli Loyi appealed to the people to avoid consuming too much meat and choose vegetarianism, “which is good for the entire health.”

Gynaecologist from the general hospital here, Dr Token Ete, made a presentation on the causes, precaution, symptoms and treatment of heart attack, diabetes, blood pressure, brain stroke and cancer. Making special reference to breast cancer, he explained to the women how to detect breast cancer on their own.

Health department projectionist Limi Kamki presented pictures related to the diseases in question.

Former GPC Tumge Ete and Bene HGB Binge Ete also spoke. (DIPRO)