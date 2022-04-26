IMC to clear garbage on holidays also

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: “Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has resolved to clear/pick up garbage on all holidays, including Sunday, in order to keep the city clean,” informed Mayor Tame Phassang during a press meet here on Monday.

The mayor stated that the decision was taken during the IMC’s business meeting.

“Garbage is one of the major challenges for the city, so we have unanimously resolved to start working on off days also,” he said.

The mayor informed that the state government has already allocated Rs 6 crores in principle as grant-in-aid to the IMC.

“With this fund, IMC will strengthen its manpower by recruiting ministerial staff and buying other required equipment,” he stated, adding that the IMC has already purchased modern vehicles (compactors) and sweeping machines which will be used along the national highway, as well as vehicles to clear waterlogging in monsoon.

He further informed that all the unused land under the IMC’s jurisdiction will be developed as parking places or other revenue-earning establishments.

Phassang went on to add that public toilets will be reintroduced and will be outsourced to unemployed youths.

The mayor disclosed that the union housing & urban affairs minister has approved a fund of Rs 293 crores for the construction of an integrated drainage system in the IMC’s jurisdiction.