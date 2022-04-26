Pradhan inaugurates IIM Shillong’s satellite centre in Tawang

TAWANG, 25 Apr: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated a satellite centre of the IIM Shillong (Meghalaya) here, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, kick-starting a venture in capacity building of the administrative officers of the state, especially in management skills and policy interventions.

The satellite centre is a result of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Arunachal Pradesh government and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis, IIM Shillong.

Speaking virtually from New Delhi, Pradhan said, “It is not a simple inaugural ceremony but a big step towards professionalism in governance and public delivery.”

Terming the occasion historic, he said that, with the expertise of a reputed institution like IIM Shillong, “capacity building of administrative officers will pave the way in successful governance, bringing happiness to citizens, which is the objective of the government.”

Pradhan said that the centre in the long run will become a hub of learning and gaining skills “that will eventually turn the youths from job seekers to job givers.”

He said that the National Education Policy has been conceived and implemented to achieve the same. As IIM Shillong has an important role in successful implementation of the policy, he expressed hope that this satellite centre would “emerge as a boon for the process.”

Pradhan assured to visit Arunachal soon to “sit with the chief minister and chalk out a definite roadmap for an Arunachal Pradesh of the 21st century.”

Khandu in his speech expressed optimism that IIM Shillong would provide critical managerial interventions to help the state government in implementing its flagship projects, as policymakers and administrators will be trained to improve efficiency and leadership skills.

“Through this collaboration, we also expect training and entrepreneurship development programme to promote start up ecosystem in the state. I am sure that IIM Shillong will provide quality inputs for a more inclusive sustainable development in the state,” he said.

Khandu informed that the centre will start functioning from a temporary location in Tawang, before a permanent campus and building come up. He said that both the MLAs of the district have been asked to collaborate with the district administration “to provide the centre a permanent campus.”

He also said that, in the future, the Centre can also provide capacity building and training to officers of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces and central government agencies like the BRO to enhance their skills on working in Arunachal.

“Not only officers, we also plan to provide training to our legislators in this centre,” he added.

This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between IIM Shillong and any state government in the Northeast. This holistic approach towards development will inspire other states to tap into the expert advice offered by IIM Shillong, which will collaborate with the officials of Arunachal in developing policies and a roadmap for business development in the handloom, horticulture, tourism, logistics, and BPO sectors.

The first five-day training for the deputy commissioner began on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by local legislators Tsering Tashi and Jambey Tashi, IIM Shillong’s Board of Governors Chairman Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande, IIM Shillong Director DP Goyal and deputy commissioners from across the state. (CM’s PR Cell)