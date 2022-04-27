ANYA supports activist, demands CM’s resignation over allegation of corruption

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) said it stands with activist Sol Dodum for taking up the issue of scarcity of potable water supply in East Kameng HQ Seppa.

Dodum, who has also raised the issue of corruption, walked 225 kms from Seppa to Itanagar to draw the attention of the state government, and is currently on a dharna at the IG Park tennis court here, despite two rounds of talks with Home Minister Bamang Felix.

“The state government failed to fulfil the genuine demand for the welfare of the general public of East Kameng district,” the ANYA stated in a release.

“Ironically, in addition to the family business, Chief Minister Pema Khandu is engaged in partnership contract works with the engineers of the works department. It is an unholy marriage if the chief minister becomes

business partner of the government servant and officers are doing business and contract works together, how chief minister can take action against corrupted officers and also there is possibility of biasness in billing and payment,” the association said.

It reiterated that it has been “pressing for step-down and resignation of Pema Khandu from chief minister position on various corruption charges levelled against him on moral ground, so that the chief minister of state be run by a corrupt free and visionary leader.

“So, we reiterate our demand for resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the earliest. We also like to appeal the civil society – all the community-based organisations and our apex body, the Nyishi Elite Society, to join hands in our fight against corruption,” the ANYA said.