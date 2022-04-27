Principals’ conclave on implementation of NEP held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 26 Apr: A principals’ conclave on the topic ‘Implementation of NEP-2020 at UG level and other related matters of academic, examinations, affiliations, NAAC assessment, autonomy of institute, etc’ was organised at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Tuesday.

In his inaugural address, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that the conclave would serve as an essential platform for discussion on various issues related to the implementation of NEP-2020 and adopting the CUET for admissions at the undergraduate level in Arunachal.

Higher & Technical Education Director Alik Jongkey deliberated on “the relevance of the conclave in implementing the objectives of the NEP-2020 in Arunachal Pradesh, so that transformation in the education scenario of the state can be brought about in a productive manner.”

NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav termed the implementation of the NEP and the CUET a big challenge, and

stated that it would require cooperation from all sections of the society, including the administrators and the bureaucrats.

Education Commissioner Padmini Singla urged the participants to “find out ways and means for successful implementation of NEP-2020 and CUET.” She also emphasised the need to create awareness regarding the CUET across the state, particularly in the far-flung areas.

Education Minister Taba Tedir in his address said that the outcome of the discussions and deliberation during the conclave would go a long way in “shaping a dynamic academic ecosystem as per NEP-2020.”

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha also spoke.