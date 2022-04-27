MLA inspects infrastructure in Dollungmukh

DOLLUNGMUKH, 26 Apr: Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe visited the Dollungmukh SDO headquarters on Monday and took stock of the developmental activities being implemented in the subdivision.

He inspected the Kherbari PHC, the extension work at the Boori Boot ground, the guide bank protection wall of the steel girder bridge over the Dollung river, the PMGSY road, and the construction of the SDO office.

The MLA also visited the VKV here.

He flagged off two ambulances which were handed over to the Kamle district health & family welfare department under the CSR package of the NHPC Ltd.

Later, Dakpe held a meeting with the NHPC executive director and put forward a proposal for construction of anti-erosion and flood control structures at the Dollung river to protect the agriculture and horticulture fields of the people.

The MLA was accompanied by Kamle SP Taru Gusar, Dollungmukh SDO (in-charge) Elizabeth Dupak, HoDs, and panchayat leaders. (DIPRO)