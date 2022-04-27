Patrolling vehicle for Namdapha WS flagged off

MIAO, 26 Apr: A ‘protection-cum-patrolling’ vehicle for the Namdapha Wildlife Sanctuary (WS) was flagged off on Tuesday by Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mosang from the premises of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve’s field director’s office here in Changlang district.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the vehicle would be “of much help for timely protection activities inside the park.”

Thanking Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, at whose initiative the vehicle was purchased with untied fund, Field Director Aduk Paron said that “the four-wheeled patrolling vehicle will be helpful in expediting the patrolling activities inside the park.”

The flagging off ceremony was also attended by Miao ADC Sunny K Singh.