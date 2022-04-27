Former CM Gegong Apang honoured

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: The capital unit of the Ke’pang Erang (CUKE), the zonal unit of the Ke’pang Welfare Society (KWS), honoured and felicitated former chief minister Gegong Apang with a memento for his outstanding services and contribution to the growth the state, during its 12th foundation day celebration at Chimi Ganga near here on 24 April.

In his brief speech, Apang advised the CUKE members to continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the society, CUKE secretary John Tasung said in a release.

Earlier, Apang unfurled the KWS flag.

Apang’s wife, Yadap Tatak Apang also attended the function and advised the members of the society to maintain unity and brotherhood and guide the younger generation in the right direction.

Another member of the society, retired ADC Talom Dupak, was also felicitated on the occasion. Dupak retired from government service on 31 March this year.

The foundation day was also celebrated by Ke’pang family members in different parts of the state on the same day.