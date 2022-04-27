RGGP celebrates World IP Day

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: The World Intellectual Property (IP) Day was celebrated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) College here in a function organised by the patent information centre of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T), in collaboration with the IPR cell of the RGGP.

The day is celebrated across the globe on 26 April. This year’s theme of the World IP Day is ‘IP and youth innovation for a better future’.

Addressing the event, APSCS&T Joint Director Bamang Apo spoke on how knowledge of intellectual property rights (IPR) could benefit an individual and the society as a whole, while RGGP Principal Taba Tath urged the participants to “utilise the full opportunity of learning from the highly skilled resource persons.”

During the programme, NERIST Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering) Dr Sandeep Singh spoke on the basic concepts of IPR and its importance. It was followed by a lecture on “specification, forms, fees and modes of patent filing” by Kolkata (WB)-based Patent Office Controller Dr SK Mitra.

RGU Law Department HoD Dr Topi Basar dwelt on geographical indication (GI) acts and rules of India “and GI application drafting, filing and post activities,” and Kolkata-based Indian Patent Office Examiner of Patents Mohammad Shoaib gave a lecture on publishing and commercialisation of patent.

APSCS&T Deputy Director Dr P Lombi and RGGP Science & Humanities HoD Dr Jitu Saikia also spoke.