Arunachal contingent leaves for NE regional sports week

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh has fielded 78 athletes and 15 officials for the North East Regional Sports Week to be held in Imphal, Manipur, from 28 April to 4 May.

Out of the 78 athletes, 36 are females and 42 are males.

Arunachal will participate in archery, badminton, boxing, football and table tennis.

Sports Officer Nada Apa is the chef-de-mission, said Sports Director Tadar Appa.

The team left here on Tuesday afternoon for Imphal.

Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association general secretary Kipa Ajay, and Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Vice Chairman Tana Sanjeev flagged off the team from the government secondary school in Chimpu, in the presence of Appa and SAA Director Gumnya Karbak.

Sports Minister Mama Natung wished the participating team all the best.