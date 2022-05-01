DIPR DD Denhang Bosai, others retire

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Apr: The officers and staff of the department of information & public relations (DIPR) bid farewell to DIPR deputy director Denhang Bosai, along with senior cameraman NC Kar and peon Bulu Pura, in a function held at the Soochna Bhavan here on 29 April, on their superannuation.

Bosai in his farewell speech recalled his long experiences while serving in different capacities. “All good things must come to an end one day. Life is a transitory flower and not a static object. Everything in this transient world is temporary and nothing is permanent. We are only temporary guests in this beautiful world and taking rest as we continue our onward journey towards the unknown world ahead,” an emotional Bosai said.

He appealed to the officers and staff of the department to work sincerely and professionally, adding that “absenteeism is a matter of great concern.”

Kar and Pura also recalled their experiences in the department.

Earlier, Printing Director Tajuk Charu, IPR Undersecretary B Goswami, DIPR Director

Dasher Teshi, and officers and officials of the department spoke glowingly about the contributions of Bosai. They described him as the “livewire of the department, who enhanced the image and esteem of the department in the eyes of the public through his contributions.”

They said that Bosai’s PR and creative writing skills helped the department immensely while carrying out various programmes, adding that his services in the department would be missed greatly.

The speakers also commended Kar and Pura.

Bosai was the first state awardee (gold medal, 2013) from the DIPR, while serving as the Tirap DIPRO. He was the festival director of the hugely successful Arunachal Literary Festivals organised jointly by the DIPR and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society in 2018 and 2019. He was also instrumental in organising the North-East Literary Festival this year. (DIPR)