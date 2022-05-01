Pakke frontline staffers undergo annual weapons trg

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The frontline staffers of the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) participated in the annual weapons training programme, which was conducted at Bhalukpong in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Resource persons from the 138 Bn CRPF conducted the training programme, which included arms cleaning, maintenance, and firing drill.

Eight participants from the Khellong forest division also attended the training.

PCCF (WL&BD) N Tam inaugurated the programme and emphasised on the importance of such training.

He said that the PTR has become “a model of protection and management for other protected areas to follow.”

Divisional Forest Officer Suraj Singh said that “such sort of training is indispensable for the frontline staff and we will continue to organise similar capacity building activities.”

Later, the prizes to the highest scorers in the firing drill were handed over by DCWLW Tana Tapi.

Range Forest Officer Kime Rambia constantly motivated the participants and made sure that they benefitted from the training.