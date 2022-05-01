Centre committed to develop Arunachal: Pramanik

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Expressing pleasure at witnessing “the unique synergy in diversity of Arunachal Pradesh,” union MoS for Home Nisith Pramanik said that the central government is committed to develop Arunachal Pradesh.

He said this during a panel discussion on ‘Welfare of tribals and development of border areas’, organised by the planning department, in collaboration with the DoNER ministry and the North Eastern Council, at the legislative assembly here on Saturday.

The event was attended by, among others, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, SJETA Minister Alo Libang, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, dignitaries from the central ministry, government delegates from the Northeast states, and students from colleges and universities.

“The socioeconomic development of the remote border regions of the state and the welfare of the local population will be of prime importance,” Pramanik said in his address, and gave assurance that “issues and concerns of the state will be taken up at the central level and projects envisaged for the state will be implemented with full rigour.”

Mein said that the welfare of the tribals and development of the border areas in Arunachal “go hand in hand,” and emphasised on the “role of research and documentation of the rich culture of the state.” He also highlighted the “achievements of the state in preservation of the indigenous culture.”

Sona threw light on the issues of connectivity in the border areas and “improving the correlation between the forces and the local villagers.” He requested the central government to consider the conditions and ground reality of the border areas while framing policies at the national level.

Felix spoke on the efforts made by the state in developing the border areas and “capacity-building of the border personnel.” He also dwelt on the achievements in improving the policing system.

Libang highlighted the “achievements of the state in welfare of tribals.” He added that the financial constraints of the state need due attention of the central government “and more assistance may be provided for holistic development of the state.”

The discussion included technical sessions on ‘development of border areas’ and ‘welfare of tribals’.