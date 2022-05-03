Gov, CM convey Eid greetings

ITANAGAR, 2 May: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the followers of Islam on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long fast from dawn to sunset during the period of Ramadan.

Stating that the occasion also stands for peaceful coexistence and equitable progress of the state and the nation, the governor expressed hope that the festival would lead everyone to happiness and success.

The chief minister in his message expressed optimism that the festival would strengthen the bond between all religious communities and teach people the relevance of communal harmony and religious tolerance. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)