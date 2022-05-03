Union says dept not following DPR

ITANAGAR, 2 May: The All Dalbing Students Union has alleged that the rural works department (RWD) is not following the DPR in the construction of the PMGSY road from Kolung to Dalbing in Upper Siang district.

The union has alleged that the department “failed to maintain the specifications mentioned in the detailed project report (DPR).”

It also claimed that the materials used in the construction of the pavement of the road “are also deemed substandard, due to which some of the culverts have already cracked within a month of their construction.”

The union said that there has been no improvement in the quality of work despite several complaints having been made by the people of the area.