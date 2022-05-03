Madmax Medicos beat PSC in soccer match

JULLANG, 2 May: Riding on mercurial Dr Goto Gangkak’s hat-trick and goalie Dr Taso Beyong’s breathtaking saves, the Madmax Medicos (MM) humbled the Press Sporting Club (PSC) by 9-6 goals in a ‘Clash of the Titans Cup’ match played here on Sunday.

Medicos’ captain Gangkak turned every opportunity into goals and found the net seven times. Dr Tojum Pakam and Dr Duyu Nobin contributed one each to make it 9 for MM.

The high-spirited PSC dominated the initial minutes of the game at the jam-packed Gecko Sports Complex here. However, despite the perfect passes from team mates Hofe Dada and Nyato Mosing, the PSC’s striker Ranju Dodum failed to convert five ‘lollipop chances’ into goals. Finally, in the 15th minute of the game, Mosing scored the match’s first goal.

Quickly recovering from the setback, the Madmax Medicos started firing on all cylinders, and before the PSC’s young guns could recompose themselves, the Medicos had already scored four goals in quick succession.

In the nail-biting second half, both the team launched blitzkriegs, and in the process, Nyato added two more goals to his credit to make it a hattrick.

Jayanta Borah, Hofe Dada, and Nano Yangfo scored one each for the PSC.

PSC’s captain Dodum Yangfo, who entered the ground with seven minutes remaining in the game, got himself hurt even before touching the goal. However, the old horse did show his skills, but in vain as the final whistle blew with the scoreboard reading 9-6.

MM’s Dr Gangkak won the ‘golden boot’ award, while his teammate goalie Dr Beyong was declared man of the match.

The Arunachal Press Club conceptualised the ‘Clash of the Titans Cup’ to keep the journalists fit, and to foster team spirit, “besides enhancing the PR skills with the reputed office and organisation,” according to a release.