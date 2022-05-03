Sampla new NCSC chairman

NEW DELHI, 2 May: Vijay Sampla has taken charge as the new chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

He took over the charge on Monday, in the presence of union MoS for Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, National Minorities Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairman Harsh Chouhan, and others.

“The commission will be ready to uplift the scheduled castes and provide them justice,” Sampla said after assuming office.

“As chairman, I am duty-bound to secure the rights of scheduled castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects,” he added.