MLA, DC inaugurate projects

JAIRAMPUR, 2 May: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai and Changlang DC Devansh Yadav inaugurated three projects here and in Nampong on 1 May.

The projects are the recreational park at the KVK here, which also houses an orchid garden; the upgraded badminton court in Nampong; and the floodlights at the general ground in Nampong.

The MLA and the DC appealed to the youths to invest their energy in healthy activities, both mentally and physically, and to utilise the facilities provided by the government and the district administration. (DIPRO)