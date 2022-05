ITANAGAR, 2 May: The Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) organised a series of dental camps over two weeks in various parts of Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Namsai and Lohit districts from 17 April to 1 May.

Services provided included dental extractions, scanning, and fillings.

In total, 683 patients benefitted from the camps, which were conducted by Dr Pratibha Athavale from Gujarat, with the help of AVP workers.