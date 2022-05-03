Faculty development prog at RGU

RONO HILLS, 2 May: A weeklong faculty development programme on ‘Recent development on MEMS actuators and sensors’, being organised by the electronics & communication engineering (ECE) department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), got underway here on Monday.

During the inaugural session, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasised on “developing highly efficient sensors for agricultural application, which could impact on society and make farmer’s life easy,” while Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra said that the programme “is highly appreciable because sensors are very much important components in developing future technologies.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, ECE HoD Dr Maibam Sanju, Prof Otem Padung and Engineering & Technology Dean Prof Sachin Ahmed also spoke.