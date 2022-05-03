Training prog on disaster response underway

LEKHI, 2 May: A training programme on disaster response for community volunteers of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) under the Aapda Mitra scheme was organised by the disaster management department at its training centre here on Monday.

Interacting with the volunteers, ICR DC Talo Potom urged them to “fully utilise the technicalities of training to make

yourselves capable of handling the community’s immediate need in the aftermath of a disaster and enable them to undertake basic relief and rescue tasks during emergency situations.”

Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom informed that “upscaling of Aapda Mitra is a scheme implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in order to improve local capacity of disaster response across the country.”

The scheme is aimed at equipping the community volunteers with skills that they would need to respond to their community’s immediate need in the aftermath of a disaster, and at identifying suitable individuals in disaster-prone regions who can be trained to be first responders in times of disasters.

During the 12-day programme, the volunteers will be trained by the SDRF and the NDRF, theoretically and practically.

Similar exercise will be conducted in 11 districts of the state. (DIPRO)