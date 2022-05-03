Movie theatre inaugurated

NAHARLAGUN, 2 May: “Theatre is a recreation centre for people of all ages, and different movies have different meanings and benefits to people,” said former Pradesh Council member Rinchin Kharu Rijiju after inaugurating the ‘Carnival Chakang Cinemas (C3)’ movie theatre here on Monday.

Rijiju congratulated the C3 management team and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang for establishing the modern theatre in the capital region.

Recalling the NEFA days, he said that, in those days, people had to march from one place to another, “but now Arunachal has been developing in every field.

“We have to make cordial relations with everyone. Unity and peace is the sole mantra for development,” he said.

Phassang, who is also the managing director of C3, informed that the theatre “has one of the biggest screens with a 2k projection system.

“Besides other luxury facilities, it has ample parking space and can accommodate more than 240 people,” he said.

When asked about screening local films, Phassang said: “I have priority for the local films and always support them. However, the authority of Carnival Cinemas, based in Mumbai, has framed some guidelines, so the local producers have to maintain the procedure.

“Moreover, my efforts will be there to screen local films and encourage the local artistes,” he said.

Among others, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, MLAs Tapuk Taku, Kardo Nyigyor and Tarin Dakpe, ICR DC Talo Potom, the IMC commissioner, and corporators attended the event.

Carnival Chakang Cinemas is situated in Sohum shopping complex in Naharlagun.