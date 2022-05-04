Arunachal finish 4th in NE Regional Sports Week

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Arunachal Pradesh finished fourth overall in the six-day North East Regional Sports Meet which concluded at the Khuman Lampuk Indoor Hall in Manipur’s capital town Imphal on Tuesday.

Arunachal won three gold, 12 silver and as many bronze medals in the sports week.

The boxers contributed the highest 17 medals to the state’s total medal tally, including the three gold medals.

Host Manipur won the overall championship title with 32 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals, while Assam (9 gold, 12 silver, 21 bronze) and Nagaland (4 gold, 4 silver, 12 bronze) finished second and third, respectively.

In badminton, Arunachal won silver medals in the men’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and the team events.

On Tuesday, Laa Talar and Pinky Karki lost to K Dingku Singh and K Priya Devi of Manipur in 0-2 sets (14-21, 6-21) in the mixed doubles final.

Karki, pairing with Taring Yania, lost 14-21, 14-21 to K Priya Devi and Ksh Maheshwari Devi of Manipur in the women’s doubles.

In the men’s singles, Laa Talar lost to Bidyasagar Salam of Manipur in straight 12-21, 19- 21 sets.

Bikom Boje and Charu Jaji won the bronze medal in the men’s doubles, while Laa Yajum and Laa Robin won the bronzes in the women’s and the men’s singles events.

In table tennis, Debolina Das settled for the silver medal after losing to Adrija Sharma of Assam in 1-4 sets.

The archers and the football teams returned empty handed.

Arunachal had fielded 78 athletes. Of them 36 were females and 42 were males.

The NEC-funded sports event was organized by the Manipur government’s youth affair & sports department as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.