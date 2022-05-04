Felix calls for ensuring compliance with traffic rules

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Home Minister Bamang Felix called for ensuring strict compliance with and implementation of traffic rules and regulations.

“Rules should not be compromised. These (traffic) rules are for everyone, irrespective of one’s stature or position,” Felix said, encouraging the traffic police to discharge their duties sincerely and without any compromise.

The home minister also asked motor vehicle drivers to ensure that they do not cause trouble for other drivers.

Felix was addressing a gathering of commercial vehicle drivers during a ‘traffic awareness campaign-cum-volleyball competition’, organised by the All Arunachal Motors Transport Federation at the Nyokum Lapang ground here on Tuesday.

Emphasising on safe driving, he advised drivers to comply with safety measures like using seatbelts and helmets while driving four-wheelers and riding two-wheelers.

The event was attended by members of about 11 transport-related associations and the state unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, besides Traffic DSP P Nobin Jomoh and EAC Tamo Dada.