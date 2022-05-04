Bordumsa MM president Pisilu Singpho receives Outstanding Women Achievers’ Award

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 3 May: The Outstanding Women Achievers’ Award was conferred on Bordumsa Mahila Mandal (BMM) president Pisilu Singpho in recognition of her immense contribution towards women empowerment.

The award was presented during the North East Festival-2022, organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, with the theme ‘Role of women in development of Northeast’, at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, Tripura, on Sunday.

Pisilu Singpho, of Bordumsa in Changlang district, extended her gratitude to Changlang Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav and all the members of the BMM for always encouraging her. She reiterated her commitment to work with more enthusiasm for the welfare of women and the society.

For the last couple of decades, Singpho has been spearheading various activities pertaining to women empowerment in Bordumsa administrative subdivision.

Under the banner of the BMM, she has been persistently fighting the drugs menace and has succeeded in giving fresh lease of lives to many addicts.

She has popularised the use of reusable sanitary napkins in rural areas of Bordumsa, and also generated livelihood opportunities for women.

During the peak period of Covid-19, Singpho and her team made face shields and facemasks, and distributed them free of cost to the needy.