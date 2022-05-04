Dr Talam Har Neelam conferred Bharatiya Ratna Sahitya Award-2022

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Dr Talam Har Neelam, of Neelam village, was conferred the Bharatiya Ratna Sahitya Award-2022, in recognition of his contribution to literature, by Gujarat-based Global Scholars Foundation, at a function in Pune, Maharashtra, on Sunday.

Dr Neelam has authored books like The Paradise Land & its Forgotten Sino-India War 1962, The Attitude of Higher Secondary School Going Students Towards Population Education, The Friends or Foe, Emerging Trends of North Eastern States, The Anthology of Indian Freedom Fighter, the Heroes, and The Economy Dependency with Life on Opium and Other Substances in State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Born to Likha Seye and late Neelam Teli, Dr Neelam is actively involved in social works. Presently working as an ophthalmic assistant at the Kimin CHC in Papum Pare district, he has also contributed content to the Eastern Telegraph newspaper, and is also freelancing for the regional news unit of All India Radio, Itanagar.

Global Scholars Foundation PRO Baghyashree Patil in a press statement on Tuesday said, “His work itself is self explanatory to be encouraged and recognised by the international organisation like Global Scholars Foundation, Gujarat. We wish him for more such recognition and pray for him to continue his noble work in future too.”