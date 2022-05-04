DC calls for early resumption of offline classes in Sainik School

PASIGHAT, 3 May: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu has directed the executing agencies to ensure immediate completion of electrification and power supply to the newly constructed campus of the Sainik School here for early resumption of offline classes.

The DC issued the direction during his inspection of the ongoing infrastructural work at the school on Tuesday. He was accompanied by DDSE O Tabing and Ruksin EAC J Tabing.

Later, addressing the school fraternity and cadets, the DC said that the lone Sainik School of Arunachal is striving towards becoming one of the best educational institutions through quality education and all-round development of the cadets.

Taggu assured that the district administration would provide all possible support to the school, and emphasised that the cadets of the school must be provided with the best education and co-curricular activities. “All necessary amenities and infrastructure requirements must be in place in the best possible way, setting an example,” he added.

The DC advised the cadets to be attentive, hardworking, and dedicated towards their studies. (DIPRO)