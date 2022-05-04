Union demands ‘cancellation’ of non-APST PRI members in Lekang

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Students Union (AAPATSU) has threatened to resort to democratic movement against the state government for not responding to its 20-day ultimatum demanding “immediate cancellation” of the elected non-APST panchayat members from Lekang constituency in Namsai district.

Addressing media persons at the press club on Tuesday, AAPATSU president Langpu Apon Maru said that the union had submitted

a representation to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on 12 April, demanding action on its demand within 20 days “but till date, no positive responses have been developed.”

“AAPATSU demands the state government to immediately cancel the non-APST elected representative from panchayati raj system in Lekang constituency and a separate bill/act in the state assembly to block the PRC issue permanently,” he said.

“The Lekang constituency is reserved for STs, but almost all the panchayat leaders are non-APST,” Maru claimed.

The union further said that the DCM, “who represented Lekang constituency for at least 25 years, is well-versed in the PRC issue, so if in future any uprising related to the PRC issue, the sole responsibility would be only on Chowna Mein.”