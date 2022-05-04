DCM inaugurates 5 projects in Tezu

TEZU, 3 May: Five different projects were inaugurated here in Lohit district on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in the presence of Tezu MLA Karikho Kri.

The projects are the administrative block of the IGG College, the new DFO office building, the new office building of the UD&H EE, the circuit house extension building, and the renovated Anik Ringya Hall.

The administrative block of the IGG College was sanctioned by the government for an amount of Rs 300 lakhs under

the SIDF, while the DFO office building has been constructed with financial approval of Rs 50 lakhs in Phase 1, Rs 75 lakhs in Phase 2, and Rs 75 lakhs in Phase 3.

The new office building of the UD&H EE was sanctioned under the SADA at Rs 180 lakhs, and the circuit house extension building was sanctioned under the SIDF for Rs 150 lakhs. The renovation of Anik Ringya Hall was sanctioned by the government under the CCI for Rs 150 lakhs.

Addressing the people on the occasion, the DCM said that Lohit district is one of the most well-connected districts in the state.

“Tezu airport under UDAN scheme, the highways and other developments have opened new opportunities for the youth, especially in the tourism sector. With Parshuram Kund being developed under the PRASAD scheme, it will open a pilgrimage circuit with Bhishmak Nagar and Malinithan, which will generate opportunities for youth and locals,” he said.

The DCM further informed that “works have begun for naming of institutions after agency council members.”

He also assured to have a road constructed from Tezu to Bhekuliang under the RIDF, besides initiating flood protection measures in Tezu.

The Lohit ZPC and the Sunpura ZPM, along with Padmashree awardee Satyanarayan Mundayoor, the DC, HoDs, and others were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)