Court orders investigation against cop in assault case

ITANAGAR, 4 May: The court of the West Siang chief judicial magistrate, in an order issued on 20 April, directed the OC of the Mechuka police station to register a regular case under Section 324 of IPC against Ct. S K Singh or any other persons involved in the assault case and launch investigation forthwith.

“This court is of the view that the allegations in FIRs and the photographs of the injuries transpires that the ingredients of section 324-IPC is attracted which is cognizable offence,” the court said and directed to submit progress report of the investigation weekly before the court till filing of chargesheet.

According to case history, two FIRs were lodged seeking justice in the assault case.

On 27 March, Singlong Padu had lodged an FIR before the officer-in-charge of Mechuka police station wherein he alleged that one Ct. S.K Singh of Mechuka PS had assaulted his brother Tachuk Padu in police custody who was arrested on 18 March by Mechuka police in connection with MKA PS Case No.02/2022 under section 447/353/323/506- IPC.

Subsequently, one more FIR was lodged on 22 March by the advisor and state general secretary of IHRO, Arunachal Chapter against constable S K Singh and others for inflicting grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means to Tachuk Padu when he was in police custody.

The court also ordered the Mechuka PS OC to club both the FIRs and to register a regular case under Section 324 of IPC.