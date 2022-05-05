Police square in remembrance of personnel lost

AALO, 4 May: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Police Square’ in S P office in presence of SP Raja Banthia here in West Siang district.

The Police Square was constructed in remembrance of all the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. It consisted of a martyrs’ column, flag base and a pillar commemorating 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh police.

The inaugural function was followed by unfurling of the national flag by the MLA and floral tribute to Late. Ct. Tapop Yajo who sacrificed his life while on duty in the chief judicial magistrate’s court in 2020.

Family members of martyrs and police personnel were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)