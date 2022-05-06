APSCW chairperson discusses issues relating to women, children with NCW

NEW DELHI, 5 May: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Kenjum Pakam met National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma here on Thursday, and the two discussed various issues relating to women and children.

Pakam spoke about how women are victimised because of polygamy in the state. She also emphasised on educating students about sexual harassment at schools and colleges in order to prevent it.

The two also discussed measures to prevent gender inequality in the society “by imparting awareness through

special curriculum to girl child on menstrual hygiene, safety measures and crime against women to the children at grassroots level,” informed a release from the APSCW.

Expressing support to the issues raised by Pakam, the NCW chairperson assured to visit Arunachal Pradesh and “implement rule to include an awareness class for school students once a month on POCSO, Act 2012 and other relevant laws.”

The APSCW chairperson will also attend a training session with the NCW on Friday.