DA seizes gambling items

ITANAGAR, 5 May: A team of the Itanagar Capital Region district administration, led by Itanagar EAC Takam Nicholas and EAC Tamo Dada, seized gambling items from the Nyokum Lapang ground here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has requested the denizens to refrain from such illegal activities and to cooperate with the administration, “as it requires a collaborative effort to get rid of such menace.”

Gambling of any kind – housie, cards, dice, etc – are banned in the state under Section 3 of the Arunachal Pradesh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2012, and several orders in this regard have been issued by the DA from time to time. (DIPRO)