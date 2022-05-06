Sol Dodum vows to march to Delhi if demands not met

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 May: Activist Sol Dodum on Thursday vowed to march to New Delhi to press the government to fulfil his charter of demands, even as hundreds of supporters joined a rally organised by ‘team Sol Dodum’ from Akashdeep to Indira Gandhi (IG) Park here.

Dodum had walked more than 200 kms from Seppa in East Kameng district to Itanagar, demanding clean drinking water supply in Seppa township and restoration of the road damaged during laying of water supply pipes.

Despite the government’s assurance that fresh water would be drawn from the

Kuchi Nallah intake point within this month, and that work on it is progressing on a war footing, Dodum is adamant on his demand for an inquiry against the Seppa PHED executive engineer (EE), and his transfer from the department’s Seppa division. Dodum is also demanding the transfer of the East Kameng deputy commissioner (DC).

Several organisations, associations, forums, NGOs and people from all districts of the state participated in the rally, shouting slogans, holding placards and banners demanding that the state government fulfil Dodum’s charter of demands at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters at IG Park, Dodum informed that he would be submitting a representation to the governor regarding his demands in the coming days.

Dodum said that he would wait till 10 May for the fact-finding committee’s report, adding that if the report is against his demands, he, along with 20 supporters, would start marching on foot towards Delhi on 12 May to approach the central government.

“Our plan is to stage protest in Delhi for three months and 12 days, which is around 102 days,” said the activist.

He appealed to the governor for some police protection to be provided to him and his team in all the states that the team is likely to cover during the march towards Delhi.

Earlier, the activist had submitted a memorandum to the state government, demanding potable water supply in Seppa township, besides a probe by the SIC against Seppa PHE&WS EE Bharat Sonam over alleged corruption.

Dodum is also demanding transfer of Sonam and East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla.